Brian Kerr hit the nail on the head with assessment of latest Ireland performance

Brian Kerr spoke for many Irish supporters with his assessment of Wednesday night’s stalemate with Bulgaria in Dublin.

Another failure to win under Stephen Kenny was underlined by the ongoing goal drought for the Republic of Ireland and former national team boss Brian Kerr claimed the performance was the worst under the new manager.

Kenny was forced into a number of changes for the Bulgaria clash due to a combination of Covid-19, injuries and suspension.

The game finished goalless and lacked the promise of recent games where, at the very least, the Irish players seemed to buy into Kenny’s more attractive style of play.

In his post-match analysis, Kerr explained that very few of the players who started against Bulgaria will have done enough to prove themselves worthy of starting for Kenny when the World Cup qualifiers come around while also pinpointing moments when Ireland’s side lacked composure in Wednesday’s stalemate.

Kerr, who managed the Republic of Ireland between 2003 and 2005, expressed sympathy for Kenny’s situation and lack of luck with so many factors affecting his selection options.

“Very, very little,” Kerr responded when asked what could be taken away from the game on Virgin Media.

“I think it was a match too far, with all of the various disruptions and the difficulties of being in camp and in the bubble at the moment – being based in England, coming back and losing more players.

“He threw in some young players who, in my view, are not ready to win matches for us yet at international level or for us to score some goals at international level.

“I would say tonight was the poorest performance of the team since Stephen has taken over.

“I would also say that very few of the players who played tonight have done themselves many favours in terms of being in his best XI for the start of the next set of matches… It was a disappointing performance.”

