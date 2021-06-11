Brian Kerr addresses ‘mad situation’ between FAI and Robbie Keane

“That was a mad situation from the start.”

Brian Kerr expressed disappointment that Robbie Keane’s situation with the FAI has not yet been resolved.

Keane remains under contract with the Football Association of Ireland but the national team’s record goalscorer has not worked for the FAI for over a year.

In 2018, Keane signed a four-year deal to take the role of Mick McCarthy’s assistant with the national team but he was not retained by McCarthy’s successor, Stephen Kenny.

Kenny made his preference for Keith Andrews and Damien Duff known and the Ireland manager subsequently shut down suggestions that Keane could return to his coaching staff.

Former Ireland boss, Kerr, has now addressed the situation and seemed to be baffled that the FAI has not found a way to resolve the situation.

“I’m disappointed that it’s taken so long,” Kerr told RTE Sport.

Brian Kerr on Robbie Keane’s situation with the FAI

“Money is scarce. They have had no crowds at the matches, no season ticket sales and no major sponsorships announced. You can understand that because it’s a difficult marketplace; the international team isn’t winning games.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom. It’s been tough.

“Within that, surely you’d think they’d get that one dealt with so that Robbie isn’t being paid for not working. I’m sure he’d prefer to be working.

“Robbie was given a four-year deal by the previous maestro while the manager only had a one-campaign contract. That was a mad situation from the start.

“It goes back to a lack of leadership and good decision-making around football. Hopefully the FAI are on the road to avoiding such mad decisions, it will be more reasoned with better guile and judgement.”

Keane has been linked with a couple of jobs since leaving his Ireland post and has recently been helping out Shamrock Rovers in an unofficial capacity.

