Brendan Rodgers tried to sign Shane Duffy four years ago

Shane Duffy has revealed that he feared his move to Celtic might never come to fruition.

After leaving the Republic of Ireland camp, Shane Duffy has arrived in Glasgow and can’t wait to get to work with Celtic.

Duffy has described his switch to Parkhead as a dream but there was a point where he was concerned that the move might never happen.

🗣️ SD: "To pull the jersey on is a really special moment for me. As a fan, you always think about whether or not you’ll have the chance to play for Celtic, and now it’s here for me. I’m delighted and the words can’t really explain how I feel." — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 8, 2020

The Republic of Ireland defender has revealed that he was worried that he missed his opportunity after Brendan Rodgers failed to bring him to Celtic in 2016.

At his Celtic Park unveiling, Duffy told Celtic TV: “There was talks a couple of years ago under Brendan but nothing really came from it and I ended up going to Brighton then.

🍀 New Bhoy @shaneduffy spoke to @CelticTV's Gerry McCulloch after finally arriving at Paradise "It feels great to finally be here. It’s been a really busy week for me, getting it done and not being here was difficult, but I’m just buzzing now to get going and I can’t wait." 💬 pic.twitter.com/yhquwsANTK — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 8, 2020

“You always fear (the chance had gone). Listen, it’s a huge club and you can’t just decide when you’re going to play for Celtic. They have got to want you as well and I’m delighted they wanted me and showed such interest in me. That’s another big factor in why I’m here.

“You always fear it might not happen but I always have that belief and I believe I can keep progressing in my career.”

Duffy admitted that he was the subject of interest from some clubs before he decided to put pen to paper on his switch to the Scottish Premiership.

It was rumoured that both West Ham and West Brom were monitoring Duffy but the appeal of moving to a club he followed as a youngster in Derry proved too strong.

“It’s a different challenge completely coming here,” Duffy added. “The pressure of winning every game and winning trophies is something different for me.

“I did (have offers from clubs in the Premier League) but I had to sit down and think about it. But as soon as I got the call to say the deal can be done here then there was only one place I wanted to go.

“I’m in a difficult stage in my career in that I haven’t played a lot over the last year.

“I had to make the right choice but I feel I’m at a good age to come here. Playing for Celtic is something I’ve wanted to do my whole career. I wanted to come here when I was at a good age where I can be successful. I’m delighted with the decision for me.

“It’s a huge for me, this is a huge club. Career-wise, that will be decided next season but this season the focus is here. It’s down to me to perform week in, week out and win trophies for this club. That’s what I’m here to do.”

