Brendan Rodgers is of the opinion that Liverpool would have won the Premier League in 2014 if he had Leicester’s current defence at Anfield.

Liverpool came just short of claiming the Premier League title in a campaign that is perhaps remembered most for Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea.

Liverpool ultimately finished two points behind Manchester City but Brendan Rodgers believes that the Reds would have run away with the league if he’d had his current Leicester back four at his disposal.

“It was just one of those things that happens,” Rodgers said of Gerrard’s slip on the Robbie Fowler Podcast. “For 70 minutes of that game, it was how we’d been for the rest of the season.

“With all due respect, if I had the back four I have here (at Leicester), we’d have won the league, no question.”

Gerrard has previously suggested that he felt Rodgers was over-confident going into the Chelsea game, Liverpool’s third-last match of the Premier League season.

But Rodgers has dismissed claims, made in hindsight, that he should have implemented a more conservative strategy against the Blues.

Rodgers maintains that Liverpool’s defensive options that season – which consisted of the likes of Jon Flanagan, Glen Johnson, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Skrtel, Kolo Toure, Daniel Agger and Aly Cissokho – simply weren’t of the calibre required to challenge for the Premier League.

“We were on an 11-game unbeaten run. We arrived into that Chelsea game in good form,” Rodgers said.

“We were an aggressive, attacking team, and we continued in that vein.

“Our team was very attacking, that was our strength, we didn’t have a defensive midfielder – that was our playmaker in Steven. We were very much a front foot team.

🔴 – @LFC going for the Premier League title? 🔵 – Facing @ChelseaFC at Anfield during #TheRunIn, live on Sky Sports? We've been here before…👀 We've analysed the anatomy of Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in the 2013/14 season: https://t.co/mGuOezAzI9 pic.twitter.com/4MkXU1uwwa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2019

“When you set up a team to play like Jurgen [Klopp], offensive, aggressive, look to dominate. That would be like saying to him, ‘for this one game I just want you to stay away’. It’s not going to happen.

“Your team is about pressing high, being dominant, being up there but for this one game you’re going to do everything you haven’t done in the two previous years and you’re just going to sit back and invite pressure.

“For us, I always felt, that team we weren’t that strong defensively, so we weren’t the kind of team who could just sit in and defend because I believe we didn’t have the personnel for that.”

