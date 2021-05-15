Jordan Henderson recalls conversation with Brendan Rodgers about potential move away from Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has recalled the conversation with Brendan Rodgers that almost resulted in the midfielder leaving for Fulham.

Just over a year after joining Liverpool from Sunderland, Jordan Henderson was being linked with a move away from Anfield and he remembers that period as one of the toughest of his career.

Then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was entertaining the idea of swapping Henderson for Fulham legend Clint Dempsey.

Henderson made it clear that he had no interest in moving to Craven Cottage and he backed himself to play himself into Rodgers’ future plans.

“That was a difficult moment I remember very clearly,” Henderson told the Guardian. “We were preparing for a (Europa League qualifying) game against Hearts at Anfield. We met as normal in the hotel and I got a knock on my door saying the manager wanted to speak to us.

“To be fair to Brendan Rodgers, it was really just a conversation. It was an opportunity (to leave for Fulham) I didn’t want and I didn’t like. I still felt I had an awful lot to give.

“But I was in a very dark place at that time. It made us a lot stronger and a lot wiser later on and, without that, you never know what could have happened.

“So I really cherish them moments because you need setbacks, you need adversity. You get back up, and it makes you stronger because you want to prove people wrong. Ever since that day I had something in me.

“I needed to prove to the manager I would get in his team eventually. I’d do absolutely everything to be in his team, this football club, and I’d prove them wrong. In the end, I did.”

Henderson outlasted Rodgers at Liverpool and has since claimed the Reds captaincy and won both the Premier League and Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

