Brendan Rodgers encourages Celtic to give Rangers guard of honour this weekend

Brendan Rodgers believes that former club Celtic should welcome Rangers to Parkhead with a guard of honour this weekend.

There has been much debate about whether Celtic will indeed honour the recent title triumph of their arch-rivals with the customary gesture prior to the upcoming Old Firm clash.

But Rodgers, who managed the Hoops between 2016 and 2019, is of the opinion that rivalries should be set aside to pay tribute to the achievements of Steven Gerrard’s side this season.

Ahead of the Old Firm derby, which was reportedly in danger of being called off due to Covid-19 concerns, Rodgers recalled how an experience as a Chelsea coach made him realise the importance of offering a guard of honour to successful rivals.

“My feeling, as always, is that you should always show humility and class and be a sporting team,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

🗣"It is something despite the rivalry and how difficult it is, it is something you should do and use it as a motivation" Brendan Rodgers believes his former club Celtic should give newly-crowned champions Rangers a guard of honour when the sides meet on Sunday pic.twitter.com/uQC83mnlDb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021

“I can never forget when I was at Chelsea as a young coach and in that first season when Jose was in and they won the title, I remember going to Old Trafford to watch the game that evening. I’ll never, ever forget – and I’m sure the Man United players didn’t want to do it – but I’m sure Fergie insisted that they do it.

“That must have been really, really difficult but it showed you the class of Sir Alex and showed you the humility of him.

“Another competitor came in and took the title but it was sporting that they did that and it also can provide you with great motivation going forward.

“It’s something that for me that, despite the rivalry and despite how difficult it is, is something that you should do and then use it as a motivation going forward.”

Celtic welcome Rangers to Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon at midday and fences have been erected around the hosts’ home ground in anticipation of the match.

Read More About: Brendan Rodgers, Celtic, old firm, Rangers