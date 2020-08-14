Borussia Dortmund CEO hits out at Paul Scholes over Jadon Sancho comment

Borussia Dortmund have laughed off suggestions from Paul Scholes that the German club is bluffing with recent Jadon Sancho claims.

Amid Manchester United’s ongoing interest in signing Jadon Sancho, Dortmund have dug their heels in and insist that the English youngster will not be leaving the Westfalenstadion this summer but Scholes isn’t buying it.

Along with former United teammate Owen Hargreaves, Scholes claimed that Dortmund were likely bluffing with their recent comments on Sancho.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke name-checked both Scholes and Hargreaves in his most determined claim yet about Sancho staying in Germany.

“I read that too,” Watzke told German media, as translated by Manchester Evening News. “This is what experts like Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves claim. They were great footballers, and they are football experts.

“But I don’t know if they are transfer experts too. That Sancho stays with BVB is set in stone.”

After the passing of the rumoured August 10 deadline for United to get the Sancho deal done, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted that the Bundesliga club was no longer interested in parting ways with the 20-year-old.

Despite Sancho’s statement that he is happy staying at Dortmund, there have been suggestions that the player could yet be unsettled if United step up their pursuit of their top summer target.

But Watzke is not concerned about losing Sancho in this transfer window.

“I don’t see this danger at all,” Watzke added. “At the test match in Altach – as you know – Jadon himself explained how ‘happy he is in this special bunch’. We have a good exchange with his advisors.

“We acknowledge that Jadon responds very well. And he recognises that we have a good team that gives him a lot of fun playing football. He shows this joy every day now. In training. In the game.”

