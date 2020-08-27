How much Bohs will get if Matt Doherty moves to Spurs

Bohemians have a very good reason to hope that Wolverhampton Wanderers hold out for as much as possible for Matt Doherty.

According to reports in England, Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing a deal for Matt Doherty after Jose Mourinho identified the Irish wing-back as a priority signing this summer.

Having already brought in Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart, Mourinho wants to make Doherty his third signing of the current window.

The Independent reports that the fee is all that’s left to decide as Wolves have valued Doherty at around £20 million, while Spurs would prefer to pay closer to to £12 million up front and make up the rest in add-ons.

The higher the fee, the better for Doherty’s former club, Bohs.

That’s because before Bohs agreed to sell Doherty to Wolves ten years ago, the Dublin club inserted a sell-on clause in the deal which means that Bohs will be entitled to 10 per cent of the fee when Doherty leaves Molineux.

Doherty has proved to be an absolute bargain for Wolves, who spent just £75,000 to take him to England in 2010.

Mick McCarthy was the Wolves manager at the time and while it took a few years for Doherty to establish himself as a first-team regular for the team, it’s most definitely been money well spent.

“It’s been a good £75,000, let me tell you,” McCarthy told The Athletic.

“He’s made himself into a top Premier League footballer. I take my hat off to him.”

Doherty has made over 300 total appearances for Wolves over the past decade and has developed into a crucial creative force for Nuno Espirito Santo.

In fact, Doherty is second only to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of goals and assists among right-backs/right wing-backs over the past two Premier League seasons.

