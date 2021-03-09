Share and Enjoy !

Ben Foster has named Roy Keane and Nemanja Vidic as the two toughest players he’s played with.

In a recent Q & A on his YouTube page, Ben Foster admitted that he was terrified of Roy Keane when the pair were at Manchester United while the veteran goalkeeper branded Nemanja Vidic a “sicko” for his willingness to put everything on the line in the name of defence.

Foster, who spent five years on the books of United, only made 23 appearances for the Red Devils but he discovered how tough Keane and Vidic were in training so he didn’t have to think too hard when asked to name the hardest players he’s come across.

“[I was with Roy Keane] only for a little bit and he did scare the life out of me, to be fair. He was a scary bloke,” Foster said.

“Nemanja Vidic was a bit of a sicko as well, to be fair. I’d say Nemanja. He would happily put his head on the end of someone’s boot to stop the ball going in. Yeah, sicko!”

Foster, who is currently at Watford, also revealed the opposition players he dreaded coming up against throughout his career.

The 37-year-old named former Chelsea forward Diego Costa and ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez as two particular nightmares to play against.

“It’s a good question and it’s Diego Costa because he was just a filthy little rat, and he would just snarl and scratch and he wouldn’t leave you alone and he wouldn’t give you a second’s breath,” Foster said.

“And do you know what, Luis Suarez was a bit like that as well. He was horrible to play against, he would kick you, he would scratch, he would do anything.

“But just pure winners, I love those type of players. You want those types of players on your team. Animals!”

