Ben Foster is the latest player to weigh in on the perennial debate about who was the better player out of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

While Foster worked closely with Scholes at Manchester United, the veteran goalkeeper had experience training with the likes of Gerrard and Lampard on international duty with England.

But the ‘keeper, now at Watford, maintains that Scholes would come out on top if he had to rank the three greatest English midfielders of that generation.

Foster admitted that Gerrard would give Scholes a run for his money but the United legend just pips Gerrard to top spot, while Lampard ranks third of the trio in the eyes of Foster.

“It’s not belittling anyone but it would be Scholes, Gerrard, Lampard,” Foster said on the Happy Hour Podcast.

“Like I say, I’ve played with the others for England and they were just phenomenal. They’re all different sorts of players. Honestly, I was genuinely surprised by how good Gerrard was.

“Gerrard and Scholes were close. Lampard was a bit of a different player. He would score goals. He would score a lot of goals. But Scholes was mad.”

Foster recalled one of his first experiences watching Scholes in action at Carrington and how blown away he was by the ease with which the midfield maestro was able to ping a seemingly impossible pass to a teammate on a regular basis.

United’s goalkeeping coach at the time didn’t even have to turn around to know who’d left Foster in awe when the ‘keeper expressed his amazement on the training pitch.

“I was with the goalies and Tony Coton was the goalkeeping coach,” Foster explained.

“We were just sort of taking it in turns, getting some volleys, warming up, all this kind of stuff and I’m just taking a moment to watch the outfield lads out training.

“Watching all these big boys in action: [Rio] Ferdinand, [Wayne] Rooney, frigging [Nemanja] Vidic, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Scholes, [Ryan] Giggs. All the bad boys.

“Somebody played a ball over to Paul Scholes and without breaking a stride or anything, he did a half-volley – the ball was travelling to him, by the way – straight out to the wing.

“I remember watching and I don’t know if I said it, but I must have gone, ‘oh my god’. I just sort of said it involuntarily sort of thing.

“And Tony Coton, who is leathering the balls to these goalies, just sort of went: ‘who was it – Scholesy?’ Because that for Scholesy was just run of the mill. He did that every day in training.”

