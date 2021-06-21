Ben Foster explains what it’s like to be on receiving end of Alex Ferguson hairdryer

“You know it’s coming!”

Ben Foster has lifted the lid on what it’s like to experience Alex Ferguson’s infamous hairdryer treatment.

Foster made just 23 appearances in total for Manchester United but he was on the club’s books for three years and experienced first-hand what it was like to be lambasted by Ferguson in the dressing room.

The goalkeeper is the latest in a long line of ex-United players to admit to falling victim to Ferguson’s hairdryer treatment but Foster praised Fergie for how much commitment and passion he had for the Red Devils.

“The very first day I went was for my medical and it was off-season, they’d signed me when all the players were still away on holiday,” Foster told Tubes & Ange Golf Life.

“I remember going in on a Sunday with my agent and obviously Alex Ferguson was there, he’s always there, every single day he was there and the first one in.

“He literally walked me around. Bear in mind that I’m just a 22-year-old goalie and I’ve done nothing in my life. I’ve played for Wrexham, for God’s sake, and he’s signing me for £1 million. They’re used to signing the big boys for £20-30 million.

“He was there on a Sunday morning and he walked me around the whole training ground, introducing me to absolutely everybody. We walked into the gym and Gary Neville was on the treadmill, running his absolute beans off. That was the attention to detail that the club was about.

“What a guy, Alex Ferguson, oh my gosh! Whether it was him absolutely hairdryering the life out of me, no matter what it was, I learned so much from it.”

Foster never established himself as United’s No 1 goalkeeper but he’s enjoyed a solid career as a Premier League-level ‘keeper; with spells at Watford, West Brom and Birmingham.

The Fergie treatment lives long in his memory, however, and Foster recalled how he was torn apart for an error against Sunderland in 2009, revealing what it was like being singled out by Ferguson.

“Full bore!” Foster confirmed when asked if he’d experienced Ferguson’s hairdryer treatment.

“Imagine your dad telling you off for the worst thing you’ve ever done and you’re sitting there like a little schoolboy and you just have to sit there and take it.

Ben Foster on Alex Ferguson hairdryer

“That’s what you did because you couldn’t come back. There were very few players who could, probably only Roy Keane could have come back. I was in no position to come back.

“I was sat there saying ‘sorry.’ I had come on late in the game against Sunderland and Kenwyne Jones won the header, goal. Thankfully, I think we scored a last-minute goal but wow!

“You know it’s coming because as soon as he walks in, you can sense the red rage bursting through the doors.”

