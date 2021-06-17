Belgium and Denmark perform class gesture in tribute to Christian Eriksen

A wonderful touch.

Football took a brief back seat for a minute on Thursday evening as players from both Denmark and Belgium paid tribute to Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest last weekend.

Eriksen, who has played with a number of Belgium players at club level, fell unconscious in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday and he remains in hospital recovering but the 29-year-old thankfully is in stable condition.

Eriksen, who watched Thursday’s match between Denmark and Belgium from his hospital bed, saw his country get off to the perfect start against the top-ranked team in the world as Yussuf Poulsen opened the scoring for the Danes.

As planned, 10 minutes into the match both sets of players agreed to put the ball out of play and applauded Eriksen in a moment of reflection, while fans made their support for the Inter Milan midfielder heard.

Belgium perform touching gesture for Christian Eriksen

The planned gesture was debated ahead of kick-off, with former Republic of Ireland internationals Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle taking different stances on the moment.

Eriksen, whose playing future remains uncertain, is expected to receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to defend against any future problems.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen explained the treatment that Eriksen will require after last weekend’s distressing scenes against Finland.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD,” Boesen confirmed on Thursday.

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy in the following time.”

Prior to kick-off, Belgium captain Jan Verthongen, a former teammate of Eriksen’s at Tottenham Hotspur, presented Denmark with a framed, signed shirt of Eriksen’s in a show of support.

