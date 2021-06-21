Barcelona considering sensational approach for Cristiano Ronaldo

This would be something to behold.

Newly-reelected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set himself the ambitious goal of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Laporta, who was recently reappointed to the role of Barcelona president, is eager to make waves in the transfer market by bringing Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in the same team.

A report form Spanish outlet AS states that Laporta would be prepared to offer more than one Barcelona player to Juventus to get Ronaldo to Camp Nou; with the names of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto touted as potential makeweights.

Barcelona exploring Cristiano Ronaldo option

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo, who spent nine hugely successful seasons with Real Madrid, would acquiesce to the deal but the 36-year-old’s future remains up in the air.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer after a fourth-place finish in Serie A and a disappointing Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo, currently on international duty with Portugal at Euro 2020, dismissed suggestions that his focus would be disrupted by the speculation linking him with a transfer over the coming months.

“I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me,” Ronaldo said last week.

“Maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I’m 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”

Even at 36, Ronaldo would command a huge salary but the AS report suggests that Barcelona would be confident of recouping that significant figure with the income earned by having the Portuguese superstar on the same team as his perennial rival, Messi.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Transfers