Following reports that a clearout is expected at Camp Nou this summer, Manchester United have identified four Barcelona players they would like to bring in.

Just days have passed since Barcelona fell to a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final and already moves are being made to complete something of an overhaul at Barca.

Manager Quique Setien has already been sacked, as has sporting director Eric Abidal, and major changes are also anticipated in the playing squad over the coming months.

Reports in Spain state that Barcelona will be willing to part ways with all but five players this summer and United are eager to take advantage of the Catalan clearout.

Mundo Deportivo and Manchester Evening News report that United are looking at the likelihood of signing no fewer than four Barcelona players – Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

It’s reported that initial contact has already been made regarding Dembele and Umtiti as United have prioritised the need to sign a winger and a centre-half.

Rakitic has apparently made it clear that he has no desire to move to Old Trafford and any deal involving Vidal, who has only one year remaining on his Barcelona deal, would likely have to involve a swap.

In his most recent comments on United’s transfer strategy this summer, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MEN: “I cannot say when or if transfers will be done but we are looking at it and we’ll have to sit down because it’s a quick turnaround. We’ve got to be 100 per cent sure when we make those deals.

“It’s going to be a strange summer. We’ve only got a couple weeks away from each other until we get going again. That’s going to be a mental challenge. Of course, we’ll keep pushing and keep demanding more of players we have but we’re looking to improve.

“It’s a strange one. The league starts very quickly but the market’s open for so long. We’ve got to be good, smart and clever.

“We definitely need to improve if you want to move up the table and take steps further in the cups. I’ve never had three semi-finals in one season so that’s one of those things you’re disappointed in.

“We are working to improve what we have, we’ve had spells with injuries and spells where players have played a lot. We’re always looking to improve the squad.

“It’s not about marquee, it’s about quality. You need to have the right player, the right personality, someone who fits into the group and makes us better. We might look at it today and see where we can improve it.”

Read More About: Barcelona, Manchester United