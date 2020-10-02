Aymeric Laporte changes name on Twitter after supporter confusion

Aymeric Laporte has admitted defeat and changed his Twitter name after some confusion from a fan.

After celebrating his return to fitness with a victory and clean sheet against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, Aymeric Laporte was left baffled by a message from one supporter.

The fan, Chris Phillips, said: “Great to see you back Eric. Now please please stay fit for the whole season because we’re only complete when you’re playing.”

Laporte, unaccustomed to being called “Eric”, responded with a very fair question.

That’s when another fan chimed in with his understanding of Laporte’s first name, suggesting that the ‘Aym’ part of ‘Aymeric’ was just an attempt from the Man City defender to jokingly introduce himself.

Things soon snowballed and the French centre-half quickly conceded defeat by changing his Twitter name, with Amazon Prime following suit.

Sh*t my mentions… I've created a monster 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hy70Fmh8ar — I'm'Eric Laporte (@Laporte) October 1, 2020

You guys won 😂 — I'm'Eric Laporte (@Laporte) October 2, 2020

No problem Eric. — I'm'Azon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 2, 2020

While recovering from Covid-19, Laporte made his presence felt on social media in recent weeks by expressing his disappointment with his pace rating in the new EA Sports Fifa 21 game.

Laporte believed he was done a disservice with his 63 pace rating and he will hope to have the chance to prove EA Sports wrong over the coming season.

It’s unknown where Laporte stands in Pep Guardiola’s central defender pecking order, particularly after the summer arrivals of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

City spent £57 million to sign Laporte from Athletic Bilbao two and a half years ago but he only made 15 Premier League appearances last term.

