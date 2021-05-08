“I couldn’t understand the decision.”

It’s safe to say Ashley Young has enjoyed his first full season with Inter Milan.

While some eyebrows were raised when Young swapped Manchester United for Inter Milan at the age of 34, the decision appears to have been a wise one and the versatile wing-back was rewarded with a title when Inter were confirmed Serie A champions earlier this week.

Celebrating the title triumph, Young posed with three of his fellow former United players in the dressing room and in a new interview with Sky Sports, the ex-England international revealed his reaction when he found out the Red Devils were selling Romelu Lukaku in 2019.

“I said it at the time, I couldn’t understand the decision,” Young said of the Lukaku sale. “Whether it was made quickly or not, Romelu has proved a lot of people wrong.

Ashley Young on Romelu Lukaku

“He’s worked unbelievably hard. There was talk that he was overweight and couldn’t do this or that. He’s smashed record and made history in Italy, he’s been unbelievable for the club.

“For me he was fantastic even in the Premier League, to go out there and face another challenge, I think it was the right choice for him. He deserves all the plaudits he is getting.”

Lukaku has scored 61 goals in 92 appearances for Inter since leaving Old Trafford two years ago and the Belgian centre-forward played a role in convincing Young to make the move to Italy.

Young explained that he had the offer to stay at United last year but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t able to guarantee him a regular starting role in the first team.

“I was there and sat down and spoke to Ole, he wanted me to stay,” Young continued.

“It was a decision I had to make. I felt like I had a lot left in me.

“The fact that Antonio Conte wanted me when he was at Chelsea as well helped and Romelu Lukaku was ringing me non-stop saying ‘get here now’. I made the decision straight away.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ashley Young, Inter Milan, Manchester United, romelu lukaku