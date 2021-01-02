Arsene Wenger says he would replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal if needed

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he would be open to a return to the Emirates if the Gunners needed him.

In recent months, questions have been raised about the suitability of Mikel Arteta for the Arsenal role and the club sits in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2018, Arsene Wenger has seen three different managers take the hot seat at the Emirates but the Gunners have not cracked the top four since the Frenchman departed.

Wenger does not anticipate a phonecall from his former side although he would be willing to step back in to the fold if required.

“If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that, no,” Wenger told NBC Sports.

Arteta seems to have the backing of the Arsenal board but inconsistent results have been a cause for concern among supporters.

Wenger previously suggested that Arteta, who spent five years at Arsenal as a player, was fortunate to be given the managerial position at the North London club but wished success for the Spaniard.

“Mikel had passion for the game and big motivation, and good focus and a desire to do well,” Wenger told talkSPORT in October.

“You could see the ingredients there, and he had a grip and influence on the other players.

“He’s lucky that straight away he got into a big club, in a position where you normally have to work ten years to get in that position. But because he played for the club and was a good player, he got his chance. I wish him well.

“I left the club in a position for my followers to do better and the club now has the financial resources to win the championship.”

