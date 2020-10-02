Arsene Wenger confirms offer to manage Manchester United

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he received an offer to manage Manchester United although he would not divulge the year that the opportunity arose.

Two years on since he brought an end to his 22 years with Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has looked back on a number of job offers he had during his spell at Highbury and, subsequently, the Emirates.

After revealing opportunities to manage Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and the French national team, Wenger also confirmed that he was offered the chance to take over at Old Trafford.

“Yes,” Wenger told The Times when asked if the United job was on the table.

However, when pressed to reveal when, Wenger answered: “I don’t tell you that. But I can tell you Man Utd offered me the job. I don’t tell you that [when].”

For years, it has been rumoured that United targeted Wenger after Sir Alex Ferguson suggested a desire to retire at the end of the 2001/02 season.

Ferguson’s U-turn resulted in an additional six Premier League trophies for United, as well as another Champions League triumph and FA Cup win, while Wenger went on to manage Arsenal’s Invincibles in the 2003/04 campaign.

When asked if he remained in touch with any of his former foes, Wenger insisted that his fiercest rival is the only one he speaks to with any regularity.

“These people are all very busy. I’m not close enough to them… except Ferguson, yes,” Wenger revealed.

“I have Ferguson’s number, yes. We have a lot of respect for each other now.

“We had a period when it was very tough, very hot. After you’re not competing any more, everyone becomes a bit more objective.”

