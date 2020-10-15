Arsene Wenger made a conscious effort to leave Jose Mourinho out of his new book.

My Life in Red and White was released by Arsene Wenger this week and the Frenchman’s new book details many memorable moments during his tenure as Arsenal manager.

Wenger’s fiercest rival, Sir Alex Ferguson, features multiple times throughout the book although there is no mention of another foe, Jose Mourinho.

Despite engaging in more than one wars of words with Mourinho, Wenger explains that he didn’t want to use the writing process to simply resolve issues with former rivals.

“I didn’t want to make a book that sorts out some differences,” Wenger told The Mirror.

“I wanted it to be a positive book. I had more acrimonious battles with Sir Alex than Jose Mourinho.”

The battles between Ferguson and Wenger are the stuff of legend and while the rivalry was arguably fiercer than that between Wenger and Mourinho, Fergie and Wenger were always able to respect one another afterwards.

Despite being accused of being a ‘voyeur’ and a ‘specialist in failure’ by Mourinho, Wenger only wanted to concentrate on one feud in his new book.

Wenger added: “The competition makes you hate the opponent.

“I think he (Ferguson) certainly hated me and I hated him sometimes as well.

“Whenever we competed it was always a fight — always very tight and nervous. And don’t forget we also had to deal with Fergie time.

“But when the competition is over what remains is a deep respect for guys like him, for what they have achieved and how long they stayed in the job and dedicated their lives to it.”

