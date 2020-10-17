Arsene Wenger is very fond of Irish supporters.

Regardless of the sport, Irish fans tend to turn every event into an experience beyond the game and Arsene Wenger enjoyed it first-hand in Paris on multiple occasions.

Wenger, on a far-ranging promotional tour of his new book, made an unexpected appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night and reserved special praise for Irish supporters.

“Very good, always,” Wenger said of Irish fans.

“I love the experience with Irish people at a rugby game in Paris or a football game in Paris. It was a very enjoyable night out the night before and they do it in a happy way.

“They’re the happiest supporters I’ve seen in my life, are the Irish people.”

Wenger was also asked by host Ryan Tubridy about Thierry Henry’s infamous handball against Ireland in the nations’ 2010 World Cup qualification play-off.

Henry, who was arguably Wenger’s greatest-ever signing at Arsenal, clearly handled the ball in the build-up to the deciding goal from William Gallas in the two-legged encounter.

Wenger is of the belief that the France Football Federation played the situation all wrong and should have offered to replay the second game.

“The goal was a handball,” Wenger said. “After that, it was more embarrassing because I believe it was a tough time for Thierry because the federation didn’t help him.

“I think the French federation should have offered to replay the game and Thierry Henry was very lonely out there, accused during that period of being a cheat.

“That tells you one thing in that today, that situation could not happen anymore because of VAR and the goal would be cancelled and that shows you that there is some good argument for the VAR and that maybe the French federation didn’t handle the situation well at the time.”

