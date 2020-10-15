Arsene Wenger explains why Arsenal made infamous offer for Luis Suarez

Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid on Arsenal’s infamous offer for Luis Suarez.

After hearing reports that Luis Suarez had a reasonable release clause at Liverpool, Arsenal considered making an approach for the Uruguayan forward but Arsene Wenger had his doubts about the fee.

A source within Liverpool let slip to Wenger that reports of a £40 million release clause for Suarez, who had finished the previous season as the Premier League’s top goalscorer, were untrue.

But Wenger thought he might as well test the rumour and it was decided to approach the Reds with an offer of £1 more than Suarez’s reported release clause.

“In 2014 [the 2013/14 season] we were looking to get Luis Suarez over,” the legendary Gunners manager writes in his new book Arsene Wenger: My Life in Red and White, as serialised in the Daily Mirror.

“We had an agreement with the player and his agent. But the agent claimed that there was a clause: with an offer above £40 million, Liverpool would be obliged to let the player go.

“But thanks to an indiscretion within Liverpool, I found out that his clause never existed.

“To check this was true, we offered £40,000,001. This may have seemed ludicrous, I admit.

What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates? — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) July 24, 2013

“But Liverpool did not want to sell Suarez, they could afford to keep him and there was already an offer from Barca on the horizon.”

Of course, Suarez finished out the 2013/14 season at Anfield and left Liverpool with 82 goals in 133 games.

He joined Barcelona for a fee reported to be in the region of £65 million in July 2014 and continued scoring for fun, striking up a hugely successful relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Suarez left Barcelona in the most recent transfer window, after scoring 198 goals for the Catalan club, and joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal.

READ NEXT – Bruno Fernandes hits out at reports of bust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Read More About: Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, Luis Suarez