Quiz: Name the players who have played for both Arsenal and Spurs in the Premier League

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments in the North London derby over the years and only a handful of players have dared to cross over to play for both Spurs and Arsenal.

Very few players have represented both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over the years and even fewer have done so in the Premier League era.

What we’re looking for in the below quiz is the four players who have represented the biggest teams in North London since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

It should be pointed out that the likes of Rohan Ricketts is not included as an acceptable answer because, while he played for Spurs in the Premier League, he never made a league appearance for Arsenal.

It’s simple! Every player has to have played for both Arsenal and Spurs in the Premier League.

Best of luck, share with your friends and if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly then click here.

