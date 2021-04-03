Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Meetings between the Gunners and the Reds almost always guarantee entertainment and while it doesn’t qualify as a derby, tension is always at a high when the pair meet and it remains a match that all supporters circle when the Premier League fixture list comes out every year.

Only a handful of players have ever played in the Premier League for both teams and we want to know if you remember all five.

One slight point of contention lies with goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who made 64 appearances for Arsenal and saw out his career with Liverpool but never made a Premier League appearance for the Reds. So we have NOT counted him in the quiz.

Also, the likes of Michael Thomas, Geoff Strong and Ray Kennedy played for both clubs but one or both spells came before the Premier League started in 1992 so they too aren’t included.

What we’re looking for are the five players who have represented both Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League.





Best of luck and please let us know how quickly you manage to complete the quiz because there is a time limit.

And if the quiz isn’t displaying for you correctly then click here to get it.

