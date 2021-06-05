The three reasons Spurs pulled out of talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur remain on the hunt for a new manager.

Antonio Conte is now unlikely to be the next Spurs manager after talks with the Italian broke down on Friday night.

Conte looked destined to be the next Tottenham boss and discussions had reached an advanced stage before collapsing for multiple reasons.

The Times cite three reasons, in particular, for the breakdown in talks with the 51-year-old, who recently left Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title.

Talks between Spurs and Antonio Conte broke down

The report states that Spurs withdrew from negotiations with Conte due to concerns about his expectations to be given the funds to significantly strengthen the playing squad.

It’s also reported that Spurs were reluctant to appoint Conte because of an apparent unwillingness to work closely with young players.

The size of Conte’s backroom staff was the third concern for the Spurs hierarchy, who have now switched their focus to other candidates.

“I would like to have more experiences abroad,” Conte said recently in an interview with DAZN.

“I think that I am not someone who is happy with just a comfortable situation. I always chose the most difficult situation instead.”

Ex-Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to take a similar role at Spurs in the near future, whether or not a deal with Conte can be salvaged.

Ryan Mason had been in interim charge of the Spurs first team after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club in April. Mason is not believed to be in the running to take the job on a permanent basis.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with a return to Spurs, although Paris Saint-Germain remain determined to keep hold of the Argentine.

Spurs had previously interviewed Erik Ten Hag after missing out on top targets such as Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Premier League, tottenham hotspur