What Anthony Martial told Jan Bednarek after contentious red card

Nights don’t come much worse for footballers than Jan Bednarek’s outing against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

Jan Bednarek likely thought that things couldn’t get any worse for him when he scored an own goal to give Man United a 3-0 lead shortly after the half-hour mark of Tuesday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

But three more goals arrived for the hosts before Bednarek gave away a penalty when he was deemed to have fouled Anthony Martial in the Saints box with less than five minutes remaining in the match.

With contact appearing minimal, some expected the decision to be overturned when referee Mike Dean consulted the pitch-side monitor and very few anticipated the double whammy of a penalty and a red card for Bednarek.

Southampton were reduced to nine men, Bruno Fernandes converted the subsequent penalty and two more late goals rounded out a 9-0 win for the Red Devils.

Bednarek was not happy about the decision, however, and as the Polish defender made his way off the Old Trafford pitch, he made it clear that Martial admitted that it wasn’t a foul.

"Martial said it's not a foul!" Jan Bednarek was not happy with the decision that saw him sent off 👀 pic.twitter.com/GxhGv8ncu1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Bednarek’s dismissal was not the first time that the so-called ‘double-jeopardy rule’ reared its head on Tuesday as David Luiz also received his marching orders and conceded a penalty for a foul on Willian Jose in Arsenal’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The rule was widely criticised after Tuesday’s games by the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Glenn Hoddle.

I admire Mike Dean. He’s always been a referee who has shown real courage under pressure. But tonight’s decision was the perfect opportunity to stand out from the crowd. We really need someone who understands the game to make these big calls. That was an absolute joke tonight. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 3, 2021

The FA rules state: “Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offending player is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off.'”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a fan of the rule that saw Bednarek sent off but the United manager welcomed the 9-0 win and admitted that Southampton’s first red card, when Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off after less than two minutes, put the onus on the Red Devils to find the net.

Solskjaer said: “The second sending off for them, that rule should be taken away. The law that sends him off is a strange one. He had to come off but it was great to get a game like this. When they had a man sent off it was up to us to get the first goal.”

