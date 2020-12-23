Anthony Joshua names Roy Keane as footballer who could make it as a boxer

Anthony Joshua might be a Watford fan but he looked to Manchester United when asked to name the footballer who would make it as a boxer.

Anthony Joshua named Man United legend Roy Keane as the player he’d back to make it in the ring and it comes as no surprise as the Irishman never shied away from a scrap during his playing career.

“If I was to pick a footballer who could make a great boxer… Roy Keane,” Joshua told DAZN.

“Manchester United need someone like him, to get in there and say it how it is, doesn’t take any nonsense.

“In boxing, that’s the type of person you need to have.”

Keane, of course, boxed during his younger days in Mayfield and he always welcomed the opportunity to show off his hands in United training.

Former Red Devils strength and conditioning coach Mick Clegg worked closely with Keane when the then-United captain was recovering from his cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking to Stretty News’ Jonathan Shraeger, Clegg revealed that Keane was eager to incorporate boxing techniques to his training regimen and he was not bad at all on the pads.

“I was asked to help in his rehabilitation,” Clegg said of the Corkman.

“I had an interview with him before I trained him to make sure I knew what he’d been doing and what he was hoping to do and what he thought of different types of training.

“He told me that he used to box and, of course, I had a boxing club at my gym that I’d had for 14 years so I thought it was fantastic.

“I asked him he’d be interested in learning some boxing techniques that I’d actually developed for football players and he said he was.

“So we went down into the gym – when it was appropriate during his rehab – and we did some boxing training. And of course whenever Roy was in the gym, everyone wanted to be there.

“Players were coming in to watch Roy and he looked magnificent when he was boxing.”

READ NEXT – Carlo Ancelotti reveals Alex Ferguson approach about replacing him at Man United

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, roy keane