Angry exchange between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes picked up at The Hawthorns

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with Bruno Fernandes’ movement in the early stages of Manchester United’s clash with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Man United conceded after a minute at The Hawthorns and struggled to get back into the game before Bruno Fernandes equalised moments before half-time with a stunning volley from a Luke Shaw cross.

Before Fernandes’ phenomenal goal, the Portuguese playmaker found himself on the receiving end of some furious instructions from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MEN correspondent Brad Cox reports that Solskjear fumed at Fernandes for occupying space in the middle too frequently, with the United boss urging his talisman to exploit the space on the right.

Never shy to voice his own opinion, Fernandes reportedly argued back and told Solskjaer that the space was in the middle for him.

Solskjaer fuming at Bruno Fernandes. OGS is telling him to use more of the space on the right. Bruno: "But the space is there (down the middle)." Solskjaer responds angrily with, "THAT IS ANTHO'S SPACE!" #MUFC #WBAMUN — Brad Cox (@BradJCox_) February 14, 2021

Solskjaer didn’t take kindly to his instructions being questioned, however, and angrily roared back at Fernandes, “That is Antho’s (Martial’s) space!”

While Solskjaer often comes across as soft-spoken, the Norwegian is well able to make his anger known when it’s required.

Earlier this month, Fernandes revealed that he had clashed with Solskjaer on occasion since his move from Sporting last year and admitted that “I think he’s been really mad at me twice.”

“During those fights he has been angry with me twice, it’s not bad, so I’m happy with that,” Fernandes told TV2.

“But I think it’s important. Sometimes he has to be calm, other times he has to scream and yell at his players. It’s about how to get the best out of the players.

“For me, it works well that he is angry sometimes. I do not want to be such a player no one demands.

“I want both him and my teammates to make demands on me when I do not do the right things.”

