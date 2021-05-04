Angel Di Maria sent off for stamp as Manchester City progress to first Champions League final

Manchester City have reached their first ever Champions League final.

The second leg of Man City’s Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain played out in a remarkably similar way to the first leg.

Riyad Mahrez played a crucial role in both games, with the Algerian winger scoring two on Tuesday night six days after his winning goal in Paris.

MAHREZ AGAIN! 🔵 What a break from City!

What a ball from Foden!#MCIPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/iVnZCfTAwB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 4, 2021

City scored two goals in both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

And for the second week in a row, a PSG player lost his head and was shown a straight red card.

It was Idrissa Gueye who was sent off in the late stages of last week’s leg and it was the turn of Angel Di Maria this week.

Di María 🟥 The winger given a straight red for this stamp on Fernandinho!#MCIPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/p4jqG3Yjm2 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 4, 2021

Angel Di Maria was shown a straight red card after a mindless stamp on City captain Fernandinho with 20 minutes remaining, as can be seen in the above Virgin Media footage.

After the ball went out of play with PSG chasing a significant aggregate deficit, Di Maria let his temper get the better of him and kicked out in the direction Fernandinho, leaving referee Bjorn Kuipers with no option but to sent the Argentina international off.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely be furious with the fact that his side was reduced to 10 men in such a crucial game.

As for Guardiola, he will have the opportunity to win his first Champions League in a decade when he takes his City side to Istanbul at the end of this month.

City could well face familiar opposition in the final as Chelsea host Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s second leg of their semi-final with a crucial away goal from last week.

