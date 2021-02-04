Andy Robertson claims Liverpool are not in the Premier League title race

Andy Robertson has claimed that Liverpool are not in the Premier League title race after Wednesday night’s shock defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

For the first time since 1984, Liverpool failed to score in a third consecutive home league game as the Reds were upset by Brighton at Anfield.

The 1-0 defeat leaves Liverpool in fourth place in the Premier League, seven points off leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Next up for Liverpool is a home tie with table-topping Man City on Sunday but Reds full-back Andy Robertson has played down suggestions that the match is the biggest of the season so far because, according to the Scot, Liverpool are not currently in the race.

“Any game against Man City is a big one,” Robertson said. “As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand.

“You have to give [Brighton] credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us, did everything we wanted to do.

“We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten, we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up you don’t get results.

“We’re still a good team. We don’t turn into a bad team overnight.”

Klopp praised the performance of Brighton midweek but admitted that his players simply weren’t good enough on the night.

The Liverpool boss was eager to avoid placing too much importance on the points gap between his side and City, who are in much better form than the defending Premier League champions going into this weekend’s clash.

Klopp told Liverpool’s website: “The gap to City, I know, I’m manager of Liverpool and I have to say [because] you always ask and we were champions last year, so I have to say, ‘Yeah, oh my God, we want to be champions…’ Yes, we want [that], but you need the games for it, you need the performances for it, and we don’t have.

“So, that’s the truth as well. We fight for other things, we fight for three points. It is not decided yet who will get the three points on Sunday, so we have to play better and we will try as well. Then we will see.

“These gaps are not interesting in the moment because they are the result of the results we had already. What we can influence is the next games and we will try for that. For tonight, it was not enough – we saw that, we know that and we have to change that.”

