Andy Robertson opens up on Celtic dilemma

“I don’t want to be an old fart when I go up there.”

Andy Robertson has admitted that he is torn in that he would love to represent boyhood club Celtic at some stage of his career but he has no plans to leave Liverpool any time soon and doesn’t want to make the switch to Parkhead when he’s too old to make an impact.

Robertson joined Celtic as a youth player but was released due to concerns about his size before he began making a name for himself at Queen’s Park and Dundee United.

The Scottish left-back spent three years at Hull City before he was snapped up for just £8 million by Liverpool and he has since gone on to win the Premier League, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup.

Andy Robertson on potential Celtic move

Robertson has made no secret of his passion for Celtic and he would welcome the opportunity to play for the Hoops before he hangs up his boots but he has reservations about potentially making the move to Parkhead.

For one, Robertson hopes to stay at Liverpool for as long as possible but is aware that it may be impossible to maintain his standards as he grows older. The full-back is also reluctant about moving to Celtic when he’s too old, out of fear of upsetting his old friends.

“I get asked this question a lot but look, my aim is to finish at Liverpool and I’d love to finish at Liverpool,” Robertson told PLZ Soccer.

“But I know how tough it is to stay at the highest level and that’s why I’d love to play for Celtic but when I was a young boy, growing up, I always said I would give my best years to Celtic.

“I don’t want to go there when I’m old and maybe can’t move as much and I get all my old mates hating on me because I can’t perform the way I maybe used to.

“The time will come to make that decision. Just now, I’ve still got a good length on my contract at Liverpool. I hope to stay here forever. I hope to retire here.

“I feel fit, I feel healthy just now but when you get into your thirties, I think maybe things change but I’d love to retire at this club.

“If not, I’d look at options. I’d love to pull on the Celtic shirt, of course I would, but I don’t want to be an old fart when I go up there. I want to still be able to play well and if I can do that, I won’t get my mates hating on me. That’s for sure.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Robertson, Celtic, Liverpool