‘I love how I was the one with the busted lip’ – Andy Robertson laughs off Alisson fight rumour

Andy Robertson laughed off the rumour that he was involved in a dressing room bust-up with Alisson Becker last weekend.

After Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City last Saturday, rumours appeared online that Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker came to blows in the King Power Stadium dressing room.

Jordan Henderson rubbished the rumour when he spoke to the media during the week and Robertson, who was said to have cut his lip in the altercation, has now had his say on the gossip.

Robertson, lips perfectly intact, appeared on Soccer AM this weekend and like his captain, he saw the funny side of the hearsay.

“I don’t look like the boxing type, do I?” Robertson laughed.

“I think probably the least likely two people to fight in the changing room would be Ali and myself, to be honest.

“When you get a couple of bad results and in current times, when people are sitting at home and a bit bored so somebody obviously made up a rumour that the gaffer didn’t come home whereas me and Ali were fighting.

“I love how I was the one who ended up with the busted lip. I would rather have it the other way around but beggars can’t be choosers.

“The stuff that was getting written was a lot of nonsense so us as players and everybody in the training ground, we just need to block all that out.”

The rumour mill also kicked into overdrive regarding Jurgen Klopp’s future with Liverpool, with messages circulating on WhatsApp groups suggesting that the Reds boss was considering walking away from his role.

Klopp addressed the speculation at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and insisted that there wasn’t any truth to claims that he was thinking of calling time on his spell with the Reds.

