Andy Reid reveals major mistake Roy Keane made at Sunderland

Andy Reid has revealed the stand-out error that Roy Keane made at Sunderland.

Roy Keane was in charge of the Black Cats for a little over two years and there were few transitions from player to manager that were as intriguing as Keane’s

Andy Reid joined his fellow Irishman at the Stadium of Light in January 2008 and witnessed first-hand some questionable decisions by Keane.

After growing frustrated by the apparent niceness of his squad, Keane made a point of bringing in some players with a reputation for aggression but Reid reckons the Corkman now regrets that strategy.

Speaking on Si Ferry’s Open Goal show, Reid revealed just how unstable Sunderland became when the likes of El Hadji Diouf arrived.

“Roy said to us ‘you’re too nice so I’m bringing in some people who aren’t so nice’. That’s what he wanted to do,” Reid explained.

“I don’t know if anybody has ever asked him about it but I’d imagine he probably regrets bringing them in because there turned out to be a real imbalance in the squad.

“It started to get a little bit out of hand with arguments and fights in training all the time. Roy ended up leaving.

“El Hadji Diouf was fighting with everybody, he pulled out a knife on Anton Ferdinand. That happened! Listen, that’s not me telling you anything that’s not already out there. That was public knowledge really.

“We stayed up that season after Ricky Sbragia and Dwight Yorke took over. We stayed up by default really, we maybe won one game in the last ten games or something like that. We stayed up because Newcastle were worse and then poor Duffer scored an OG on the final day of the season against Villa that kept us up.

“We lost our last game at home to Chelsea 2-1 and we just had to match or better Newcastle’s result. We stayed up and they got relegated but totally by default really. We were really struggling, we were all over the place and there was people pulling in all different directions.”

