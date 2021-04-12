Jesse Lingard’s incredible run of form continued over the weekend.

Few could have anticipated the kind of impact Jesse Lingard has had since January’s loan move to West Ham.

Over the past couple of months, Lingard has scored eight goals for the Hammers in a run that has played a significant role in taking David Moyes’ side into the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Nobody has scored more Premier League goals than the midfielder, on loan from Manchester United, since he made his West Ham debut and there is already plenty of debate about what his parent club will do with him.

8 – Despite only playing in his ninth Premier League game this season, Jesse Lingard (8) has now equalled his best scoring return in a top-flight campaign – also netting eight times in 2017-18 for Man Utd (33 apps). Lingz. pic.twitter.com/lTMDfMoyed — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

West Ham would welcome the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old to a permanent deal but suggestions that the Red Devils could use Lingard as a makeweight in an approach for Declan Rice have been shot down by the London club.

Lingard has been linked with a move to Arsenal, while some believe that his form this year will see him rewarded with more playing time at United when he returns this summer.

According to United legend Andy Cole, however, the club should take the chance to sell Lingard.

“The opportunity for him to go on loan to West Ham came at a fantastic time. He’s taken it with both hands,” Cole said on talkSPORT.

“Now Manchester United have a decision to make. Take him back or sell him in the summer for a little bit more money than was expected?

“I think if I was Manchester United, I would move him on. And if I was Jesse I would want to go and play games. Definitely.”

Lingard’s performances for West Ham earned him a recall to the England squad in the most recent international break and he impressed for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Cole insisted that Lingard is well-positioned to secure his place in the squad for the upcoming European Championships and if he carries on scoring at this rate, he will be undeniable.

“Ultimately when you come to this stage of the season you have got to take the players in form,” Cole said.

“I don’t really care about, ‘oh, yeah, he, six months ago was fantastic’, I’m talking about now because the tournament is going to be when the season finishes in, what, May? Three weeks later. You have got to take the players in form and if Jesse continues this then why not?”

