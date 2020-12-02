Man United player needs to be more like Denis Irwin according to former teammate

Andrei Kanchelskis believes that Jesse Lingard needs to be more like Denis Irwin.

Amid ongoing uncertainty over Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United future, Andrei Kanchelskis believes the 27-year-old needs to work on his consistency.

Denis Irwin was famously consistent during his time at Old Trafford, so much so that Sir Alex Ferguson claimed the Irishman would be the only player who would be guaranteed a place on his all-time XI teamsheet.

Irwin was not a flashy player by any means but the Corkman seldom made mistakes and maintained a consistent level week-in, week-out.

And Andrei Kanchelskis feels that Lingard could do with adding a bit of that to his game.

“For me he (Lingard) is a great player, and I think the problem for him is that he is not playing every game at the same level like a Denis Irwin,” Kanchelskis told American Gambler.

“He needs to maintain the same level. He plays excellent football one game and then has a terrible game the next.

“It’s a problem for the chairman because we need to keep hold of these players, and our players need to be comfortable and spend time playing with each other.

“We played four seasons from 1991 to 1994 together and we won two titles, because we played every game with the same team and played to a consistent level.”

Irwin made a grand total of 529 appearances for United in his 11 years at Old Trafford while Lingard, who is approaching a decade with the Red Devils, has just over 200 total appearances and has only featured twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

Lingard was linked with a move away from United in the most recent transfer window and his contract expires at the end of this season unless United opt to exercise the clause of a year-long extension to his deal.

Read More About: Andrei Kanchelskis, denis irwin, Jesse Lingard, Manchester United