Andrei Kanchelskis explains how he was tricked into insulting Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson saw the funny side when his friendly greeting was met with a foul-mouthed reply from Andrei Kanchelskis.

Andrei Kanchelskis had just signed for Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk and was getting to know the culture of the club.

The Russian winger soon found out that there were quite a few pranksters in the Old Trafford dressing room as Kanchelskis was tricked into insulting his famously fiery manager, Alex Ferguson.

Kanchelskis had no English when he arrived in Manchester in 1991 and when he asked his new teammates how he should greet the gaffer, he fell victim to a prank that could have gone either way.

Writing in his autobiography (via The Sun), Kanchelskis revealed: “Whenever a foreign footballer comes into a dressing room, he will be taught how to swear.

“I’ve seen exactly the same thing with Brazilian players when I have been managing in Russia.

“They also taught me the correct way to address the manager of Manchester United.

“Almost the first time I came across Alex Ferguson in the corridors of the Cliff, he said to me, ‘All right Andrei, how’s it going?

“I smiled at him and replied, ‘F*** off, Scottish b******’.

“Ferguson stopped dead in his tracks and then began to smile as he heard laughter echoing down the corridor, while I stood there bewildered.”

Kanchelskis spent four years with United and made over 150 appearances for the Red Devils before he moved to Everton.

Kanchelskis became one of few players to play for both United and Manchester City in the Premier League when he moved to the blue side of Manchester on loan in 2001.

Most recently the manager of Uzbek club Navbahor Namangan, Kanchelskis is currently looking for a new position and would welcome a move back to England according to his son.

Dad has resigned from Uzbek side Navbahor Namangan and is now looking for new opportunities in football. Hopefully one day we can all see him back in the UK in some capacity 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XfXTLmb2mj — Andrei Kanchelskis Jr (@AAKanchelskis) October 14, 2020

