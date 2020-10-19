Ander Herrera insists he wanted to stay at Manchester United when he began negotiating for a contract extension.

It’s been little over a year since Ander Herrera left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain and the Spanish midfielder has already won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and reached the Champions League final.

And while Herrera now finds himself playing with some of Europe’s greatest players at PSG, he maintains that it wasn’t his intention to leave United.

Ahead of the upcoming Champions League meeting between United and PSG, Herrera explained the circumstances surrounding his departure from Old Trafford after six years of service.

The 31-year-old felt disrespected by the United board, who didn’t even entertain the idea of extending Herrera’s stay at the club.

“My intention was not to leave the club and I was happy there – as happy as I am now here,” Herrera told The Telegraph. “It was not a secret. I was negotiating for more than one year but I expected more from the board after my third season at the club when I was player of the year. They didn’t come to me that summer; they didn’t even call me. And that was very painful for me because I had a feeling that I was giving everything.

“In saying that I have a huge respect for [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward, a huge respect for the board. They have always treated me fantastically. I know they want the best for Manchester United but in football, in life and in every company in the world sometimes you don’t think the same way and I respect that.

“If I see Ed I will give him a hug. We just had different opinions about Manchester United and, in my opinion, what the club should have done.

“I want to make sure everyone understands there is nothing personal at all. That’s life. But it’s true – after the third season when I was player of the year, when I had the respect and the love from the fans, I didn’t feel that love from the club.”

