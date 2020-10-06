Ander Herrera played role in getting Edinson Cavani to Man United

Several eyebrows were raised by Manchester United’s decision to sign Edinson Cavani.

While fingers were crossed for a last-minute commitment to securing top target Jadon Sancho, supporters had to make do with Edinson Cavani as United’s highest-profile signing on deadline day.

Cavani signed a one-year deal at United after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and it’s emerged that now-former teammate Ander Herrera persuaded him to make the move.

Herrera, who remains a fan favourite at United after his switch to PSG last year, has revealed that he advised Cavani to accept the Red Devils’ offer.

“He asked me for advice,” Herrera told Cadena Ser. “I told him this was one of those teams that you couldn’t say no to.

“It’s just too bad he can’t take advantage of the fans. Old Trafford is unique.”

At 33, Cavani is seen as a short-term signing by many, with former United coach Rene Meulensteen suggesting that the Uruguayan forward might not find it easy to adapt to the Premier League.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that the decision to target Cavani was because of his wealth of experience, with the hope that he can pass on his knowledge to United’s young forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

“Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team,” Solskjaer said.

”His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

“He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.”

