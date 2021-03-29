Ally McCoist attempted to secure the scoop on Roy Keane’s stance on the Celtic job.

Last week, McCoist crossed paths with Keane in London as the pair appeared as pundits for England’s clash with San Marino.

McCoist couldn’t pass up the opportunity to gauge Keane’s interest in the Celtic job as speculation continues to link the Irishman with the Parkhead position.

McCoist admitted that he quizzed Keane on the subject last Friday but the former Manchester United captain gave little away, simply responding to the question with his trademark stare.

“He never let out of the bag whether it was the Celtic job or not, but I did my job,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“Well, he just effectively ignored me, really. He just looked at me as if to say ‘yeah, I’m really going to tell you the answer’.

“I got the stare. You know the stare!

“I was on the receiving end of it at Wembley and I still don’t know whether he’s going to get the Celtic job.

“That’s where we are on it.”

After moving to odds-on favourite for the Celtic job last week, Keane has dropped back in the betting and is now third-favourite to replace Neil Lennon, who resigned from his post last month.

Everybody seems to have an opinion on Keane’s suitability for the role, which will come with additional pressure after Steven Gerrard’s Rangers romped to the Scottish Premiership title this term.

While some believe that Keane would be the perfect candidate to light a fire in the belly of Celtic’s players next season, some have raised doubts about the Corkman’s personality and track record.

Keane has been out of management for a decade, with his last role coming at Ipswich Town, and he has been focusing on his punditry career in recent years.

