Alisson Becker gives incredibly emotional interview after heading Liverpool to victory

Liverpool’s winning goal against West Brom came from the most unlikely of places as goalkeeper Alisson Becker popped up in the box and found the net with an incredible header on Sunday afternoon.

With Liverpool still chasing a Champions League place, the Reds desperately needed a winner as the match with the Baggies looked destined to finish 1-1.

West Brom had taken the lead after fifteen minutes thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah equalised 10 minutes before half-time.

The clock wasn’t Liverpool’s friend as the minutes of injury time ticked away but Alisson was given permission to make his presence felt in the West Brom box.

And the Brazilian stopper scored a header that any centre-forward in world football would be proud of as he rose highest and nodded the ball beyond Sam Johnstone.

Alisson Becker header.

Alisson was thronged by his teammates and emotion overcame him as he dedicated the winning goal to his family.

Alisson’s father tragically passed away earlier this year and the Liverpool ‘keeper was unable to attend his funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’m too emotional these last months for everything that happened with me and with my family,” Alisson told Sky Sports.

“But football is my life, I’ve played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it but I’m sure that he’s seeing with God on his side and celebrating.

“It’s for my family, for the boys. What a fight, sometimes we are fighting and fighting and things are just not happening as this afternoon here.

“Just scoring this goal, I’m really happy to help them because they fight a lot, we fight a lot together and we have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League because we won it once and you know that everything starts with qualification.

“I can’t be more happy than I am now.”

