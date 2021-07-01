Alf-Inge Haaland has hilarious response to Jadon Sancho’s switch to Man United

The medical is the final hurdle in one of the longest transfer sagas in recent memory.

Jadon Sancho is as good as a Man United player after Borussia Dortmund finally accepted a fee for their young winger after at least a year of serious discussions about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Agent fees and personal terms have also been agreed as Sancho prepares to join the Red Devils on a five-year deal from Dortmund.

It’s reported that Sancho has requested United’s No 7 shirt, which was most recently sported by Edinson Cavani last season. Cavani signed a contract extension at the club so he would have to agree to vacate the iconic squad number ahead of the next campaign.

Jadon Sancho is set to join Man United

Sancho joins United after a quite remarkable spell for Dortmund, during which the English winger scored 38 goals and registered 45 assists in just 82 Bundesliga starts.

Dortmund forward Erling Haaland will likely miss Sancho next season if the sought-after Norwegian remains at the club as he had struck up a fantastic relationship with Sancho in recent years.

It’s clear that Haaland’s father, former player Alf-Inge Haaland, will miss Sancho as he replied to a tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano with a hilariously succinct response.

Fuck. 🐝 But all the best @Sanchooo10 You will be missed. — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) June 30, 2021

Sancho moved to Dortmund in 2017, having previously been on the books at Man City. A sell-on clause negotiated when Sancho’s Dortmund deal was being put together will entitle City to approximately 15 per cent of the fee that United are now set to pay for the 21-year-old.

Sancho has not had the playing opportunities he would have hoped for at Euro 2020 but his quality and potential remain in little doubt.

It remains to be seen whether medicals will take place at England’s Euro 2020 camp or if United will wait until Gareth Southgate’s side’s participation in the tournament comes to an end. Either way, neither United nor Dortmund anticipate any issues with Sancho’s medical meaning this deal is effectively done.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alf-Inge Haaland, jadon sancho, Manchester United