Alexis Sanchez asked to return to Arsenal after first Man United training session

It’s safe to say that Alexis Sanchez regrets his move to Manchester United.

The 2018 transfer that took Alexis Sanchez to United will go down as one of the most disappointing pieces of business in Premier League history.

After an incredible three and a half years with Arsenal, Sanchez’s reputation plummeted during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford.

The Chilean forward ended up making 45 appearances for United but only managed to find the net on five occasions and Sanchez has now revealed that he knew the move was destined to fail from the very beginning.

Speaking to his 10 million Instagram followers, Sanchez explained that he asked for an immediate return to the Emirates after taking part in his first training session with the Red Devils.

“I got the opportunity to go to United and it seemed tempting to me,” Sanchez said, as translated by Manchester Evening News. “It was something nice for me, because when I was a kid I liked that club a lot.

“I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive.

“The first training I had I realised many things. I got home and I told my representative: ‘Can’t the contract be terminated to return to Arsenal?’

“They start laughing and I told them that something did not sit right with me. It had already been signed.”

Sanchez has since recaptured some of his top form during a loan spell at Inter Milan last season and the 31-year-old made the move to the San Siro a permanent last month.

