Alex Scott has been confirmed as the new host of A Question of Sport.

Alex Scott takes over from the popular, long-time presenter of A Question of Sport, Sue Barker, who left the BBC sports quiz show earlier this week as part of a major shake-up.

Amid speculation about who could possibly take over from Barker, who hosted the programme for 24 years, it had been suggested that Scott would be the perfect fit.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker confirmed the appointment on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question Of Sport,” Lineker wrote.

Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question Of Sport. Smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role. Oh…and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 17, 2020

“Smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role.

“Oh… and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem.”

The Sun reports that Scott impressed BBC bosses during a pair of previous appearances as a panelist and the former England and Arsenal player was always believed to be a frontrunner to replace Barker.

An official announcement from the BBC is not expected until later this year, or early 2021, as producers complete other castings and contracts.

Scott’s appearances as a pundit in recent years proved she’s a natural on camera but she will have big boots to fill in Barker’s when she becomes the fourth presenter in the show’s 50-year history.

It remains to be seen who will replace the axed A Question of Sport captains, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, who created an iconic dynamic during their time on the show. The final series of Barker, Dawson and Tufnell together is expected to be broadcast next year.

The Sun report also reveals that names currently in the running to join as new captains include former Spurs and Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas, ex-cricketer Alex Tudor, England rugby legend Jason Robinson, hockey legend Sam Quek and cycling icon Chris Hoy.

