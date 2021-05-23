Alex Ferguson names the two young managers who have impressed him most

Praise doesn’t come much higher than an endorsement from Fergie.

Alex Ferguson has revealed the two young managers who have most impressed him in recent years.

Ferguson has been out of football for eight years but the legendary former Manchester United boss keeps a close eye on the goings-on in in the game and he has been particularly excited by the work done by Eddie Howe and Scott Parker.

“On young managers, Eddie Howe had a great period at Bournemouth, for a young manager,” Ferguson told LADBible.

“I think he did very well. Even though he’s relegated it doesn’t mean to say he’s not a good manager, I think he is a good manager.

“I think the boy Parker at Fulham has done a great job. I’ve watched them a lot and they keep playing their football.

“They don’t change and don’t panic. They stick with the beliefs of their manager and I think that’s a great indication of how good he is.”

Both Howe and Parker have been linked with the vacant Spurs position, although neither are believed to be front-runners. Howe has also been heavily linked with the Celtic job.

Ferguson also gave his opinion on the two best managers currently working in football and as much as it may have pained him to admit it as a United fan, he had to give credit where credit is due with his praise for Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

“The two exceptional managers are Klopp and Guardiola, without doubt,” Ferguson said.

“I’ve watched them working and I actually feel partly responsible for their moves because I’d met them.

“Klopp met me in Switzerland and asked for advice about moving to England. I told him to pick the best team, pick a team with expectation. At that time, I wasn’t retiring.

“It was the same with Guardiola, I met him in New York and we had dinner together. I told him to keep in touch with what his next move was and he went to City.”

