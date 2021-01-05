Alex Ferguson reveals his feelings about VAR

It’s safe to say that Sir Alex Ferguson is not a fan of VAR.

VAR continues to come in for considerable criticism due to the lack of consistency in how it is utilised in the Premier League and Alex Ferguson has branded it “a bloody disaster.”

Ferguson was reacting to Ashley Barnes’ disallowed goal against Leeds United last week and the Scot expressed disbelief at the way VAR has been implemented in recent years.

“It’s a bloody disaster,” Ferguson told The Daily Mail. “I watched the Leeds versus Burnley game the other week — Burnley had a goal disallowed when their own player was fouled by the goalkeeper. Unbelievable.”

Ferguson almost predicted the contentious nature of VAR at the Uefa Elite Coaches Forum in Nyon four years ago.

The former Manchester United manager was part of a group of individuals whose opinion on VAR was sought as Uefa looked to roll out the new technology.

“VAR, I don’t think anyone in the room is completely convinced, but we’re prepared to wait and see some of the examples,” Ferguson said in 2017.

“They showed three or four clips and, to be honest with you, I couldn’t make my mind up, neither could the referees, so we’re in a limbo I think.

“It’s worth trying because you can’t stop progress. If the progress means you’re going to improve the operation of the referee then it’s worth trying.

“It may be that in two or three years’ time it becomes part of the game. Remember, we spoke about goalline technology for years before it actually arrived. It’s here and it’s been good.

“So give VAR a chance. We’re prepared to wait. I think Uefa are at that stage too, not quite sure, but given a few other examples it may turn out to be okay.”

