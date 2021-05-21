Alex Ferguson names the three most underrated players he managed at Man United

“I can’t split them.”

Alex Ferguson could only narrow it down to three names when asked to pick the most underrated players he managed during his time in charge of Manchester United.

Ferguson has been doing the media rounds lately as he promotes the new documentary on his career, Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, and the legendary Scot joined former United captain Gary Neville as part of a fan Q & A for LADBible.

“There are three players. I can’t split them,” Ferguson said when asked to name the most underrated player he’s managed.

Alex Ferguson’s most underrated players

“Brian McClair, Ji-Sung Park and Ronny Johnsen.”

McClair, Johnsen and Park were all favourites of Ferguson’s and each player could serve multiple purposes on the pitch.

Ferguson maintains that United lost the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona because he failed to instruct Park to man-mark Lionel Messi throughout.

United were beaten 3-1 at Wembley, with Messi playing a crucial role, but Ferguson is adamant that Park would have been able to keep the Argentine superstar quiet.

“That’s why we lost the final against Barcelona at Wembley,” Ferguson insisted. “I should have changed it at half-time and put Ji-Sung Park on Messi. That was a mistake.

“I realised it after 10 minutes and I was going to do it at half-time but I was thinking if we could just equalise before half-time, they might see the game differently and we might grow into the game better.

“We were actually quite good in the last 10 minutes of that game, we came into it and we could have actually been in front.

“If I’d played Ji-Sung Park against Messi, I think we’d have beaten them. I really do!”

Park spent seven years with United and was a firm fan favourite, thanks in no small part to his matchless work rate. The versatile South Korean left the club a year before Ferguson retired.

