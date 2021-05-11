Alex Ferguson on the Cristiano Ronaldo trait that made him destined for greatness

“That was at the forefront of all my methods of management.”

Alex Ferguson has explained why he never doubted Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of developing into a top player.

Ferguson signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and made no secret of his opinion that the Portuguese winger was “one of the most exciting young players I’ve ever seen.”

Ronaldo developed into a legitimate superstar under Ferguson, scoring 118 goals for Manchester United in his six years at Old Trafford.

In anticipation of the release of the upcoming documentary, Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the legendary Scot has been discussing his managerial career and he highlighted the importance of instilling a sense of mental toughness in his players.

Ferguson recalled his very first match as a manager, in 1974, when he realised that he would never be successful if he wasn’t able to cultivate an air of hardiness in his squad.

“That was at the forefront of all my methods of management – to make sure players could cope with the strains and challenges of being a top footballer,” Ferguson said in an interview with The Guardian.

“I’ve always tried to endow them with that talent of being mentally tough.

“I’m very lucky. Aberdeen had some mentally tough players. At United, all the best players were mentally tough.

“Ronaldo is tough, honestly, as old boots. He was always going to be a great player because he had it up there [Ferguson taps his head].

Alex Ferguson on Ronaldo

“We played a part in that because Eric Harrison, the [youth] coach, made it tougher for the youngsters. He said: ‘If you don’t have mental toughness, you’ll never make United’s first team.'”

Ronaldo’s time at United came to an end in 2009, when he broke the transfer record with his move to Real Madrid.

Since then, few transfer windows have passed when Ronaldo hasn’t been linked with a return to the Red Devils although it looks increasingly likely that the Portuguese forward will remain at Juventus next season.

