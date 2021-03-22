Alex Ferguson comparison made as former assistant gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer verdict

Watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s progress at Manchester United, Steve McClaren is reminded of a conversation with the club’s greatest ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

McClaren, who was Ferguson’s assistant between 1999 and 2001, believes that Solskjaer needs to be given the time to build his squad the same way that Fergie was in his early years at Old Trafford.

Ferguson once explained to McClaren how difficult he found the process of putting together the squad of players who would regularly challenge for the league title.

With suggestions that Solskjaer needs to win the Europa League this season or face being relieved of his duties, McClaren has called for cool heads, patience and faith that the Norwegian will follow in Ferguson’s famous footsteps.

“Ole is trying to build a squad to contend for championships and win the league, that was always the ultimate aim,” McClaren told talkSPORT.

“I remember having a conversation with Sir Alex when I first went about the struggles he had building the team and the number of hits he had in cup competitions where they fell short.

“But he said, ‘after four or five years, now we’re ready to win’, that was in 1999 and then they won everything.

“Ole is building towards that, he’s building a squad to compete for the Premier League title, but along the way he’s still in contention for the Europa League and he’ll be putting all his energies into a top-four finish in the Premier League too.

“I think if Man United finish second and qualify for the Champions League, that is progress.

“The icing on the cake would be winning the Europa League, I think they’ve got a chance to do that and I think they should do that.

“But if they finished in second place in the Premier League that is great progress and it would be a great season.

“What Ole has done is put United in a position to achieve something. Finishing second in the Premier League is an achievement, winning the Europa League is an achievement.

“Now he has to follow that through, and that’s the mark of a Manchester United manager. There are ten games left of the season and, like his players, he now he needs to step up.”

