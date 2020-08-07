Robin van Persie most certainly completed the job that Sir Alex Ferguson signed him for but it could have been so different for Manchester United.

Van Persie enjoyed a very successful spell at United, scoring 58 goals in 105 appearances, but there’s a suggestion that the decision to sign him ultimately cost the club dearly in the long term.

Ferguson was quite clear when it came to what he wanted from Van Persie, who signed from Arsenal in the summer of 2012, and the Dutch forward is credited with playing a huge role in delivering Ferguson’s final Premier League title.

In that first season at Old Trafford, Van Persie finished the campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot as well as the honour of the Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

But under David Moyes and, subsequently, Louis van Gaal, Van Persie scored fewer goals in two seasons combined than he did in that incredible debut term under Fergie. Van Persie left United in July 2015 and moved to Fenerbahce.

And a recent theory suggests the Red Devils potentially signed the wrong player by bringing Van Persie on board.

New York Times reporter Rory Smith revealed that United had the opportunity to sign now-Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski but felt that Van Persie was the more reliable option for immediate results.

“What Alex Ferguson did in the last couple of years and it’s totally understandable and he deserved the chance to do it, was say ‘I want my title, I want to go out on a high with the title,'” Smith said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“So when they signed Van Persie, there was one other striker that they were looking at. That one other striker was Robert Lewandowski.

▪️ Signing Van Persie over Lewandowski

▪️ Falling into a trap

▪️ Major scouting issues 🗣️ Superb insight from @RorySmith on why #MUFC have declined during the last six years. 🔊 Get your sound on for this one.#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/I3sy0rZXsD — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 13, 2019

“Now a club that is thinking about the long term says: ‘Now Van Persie’s fantastic but Lewandowski – who was then at Borussia Dortmund – will be our first-choice number nine, potentially, for – I mean, he’s still going now – so another seven years.

“You go and sign Lewandowski, you don’t sign Van Persie. I think for too long United were thinking about today and tomorrow and not a couple of weeks time.”