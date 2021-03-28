Alex Ferguson opens up on regrets as Manchester United manager

Alex Ferguson has opened up on the difficulties that came with being Manchester United manager.

Ahead of the release of the upcoming documentary on the legendary former United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the 79-year-old has been speaking about the ups and downs of his storied career.

In part one of a Q & A session with United supporters, Ferguson revealed the one thing he demanded from his Red Devils players.

Part two sees Fergie shed some light on the tougher moments of his United career and, more specifically, regrets.

Ferguson admitted that he found it particularly difficult letting some of his most reliable players know that the time had come to find a new club.

The Scot also discussed how he hated being the one to tell young players that their futures lay away from Old Trafford.

“There are always going to be regrets, but the thing is always to look forward. Tomorrow’s another day,” Ferguson told the club’s website.

“I always did when we lost a game. The next day was better, without question.

“But in terms of the regrets… the 1994 team I had, the back four all seemed to grow old together, and that’s a terrible thing to happen to the manager because these guys were fantastic for me. [Paul] Parker, [Steve] Bruce, [Gary] Pallister, [Denis] Irwin: Fantastic players.

“They gave me nine or 10 years and the evidence is always on the football field. They don’t see it. I see it.

“The problem for me is ‘what do I do about it?’. I managed to organise a move for them, and they did well out of it, but telling them is very, very difficult.

“The same when having to let young players go. The process was the youth coach and the welfare chap would come in with the player you’re going to let go. Maybe he’s only 17, 18 years of age. The way we’d explain it is we’d try and get him a team. We’d try and get him a club and ‘we’re sorry we’re having to do this’. That’s terrible.

“That is the worst thing, having to let a young player go. All his ambitions and hopes and desires are about playing for Manchester United in front of 75,000 people and going to Wembley in a final. That’s the ambition of every young kid that comes to Manchester United, and when you take that away from him, it’s a sore, sore thing. So I hated that. I hated that.”

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, which was directed by his son Jason, will be available on Amazon Prime in the UK and Ireland from May 29 while Universal Pictures International plan a theatrical run in the UK and Ireland from May 27.

