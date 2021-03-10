Alex Ferguson regrets not telling Rangers director to ‘f**k off’

Share and Enjoy !

Alex Ferguson believes he let his wife down by not telling a Rangers director to “fuck off” after a question about the couple’s different religions.

Prior to signing for Rangers in 1967, Alex Ferguson met with the club’s higher-ups and it was then that he was asked whether he and his wife, Cathy, had been married in a chapel.

Excited to sign for the club he grew up supporting, Ferguson didn’t kick up a fuss and it’s a regret he holds to this day.

In an upcoming documentary about Ferguson’s life, the legendary Scot recalled the conversation before he put pen to paper on his move to Ibrox.

“Glasgow is a city where there is a divide. It’s Protestant and Catholic, Rangers and Celtic,” Ferguson explained, as transcribed by the Daily Record.

“I heard Rangers wanted to sign me and of course having supported Rangers as a boy and having lived 200 yards from the ground I was pretty excited about it.

“I put on my best suit and went across to Ibrox. The big marble hall, it’s quite impressive.

“When I signed for Rangers, one of the directors asked me about Cathy.

“He says, ‘I have to ask you a question about your wife. I believe she is Catholic, were you married in a chapel?’.

“I said, ‘No we got married in the registry office,’ and he says, ‘Oh, that’s OK’.

“I should have told him to fuck off.

“I really should have but having supported Rangers as a boy and having the opportunity to go out and play for Rangers, you are prepared to take nonsense.

“I let myself down there and I let my wife down – that was the most important thing – because she was a devout Catholic.”

The documentary, which will be available on Amazon Prime in May, features interviews with a number of friends, former players and family members.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In⁣

⁣

The definitive portrait of an unrivalled football career⁣

⁣

Available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from 29 May 2021 pic.twitter.com/JOrtX7Gqhp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 17, 2021

Ferguson’s wife, Cathy, recalled the issues that her husband faced because of her religion and she admitted that she didn’t enjoy the two-year period when Ferguson played for Rangers.

“We were different religions and it did cause problems,” Cathy said.

“That’s the way it was then so we just said we would have a civil wedding in Glasgow registry office.

“It was his boyhood dream come true (to sign for Rangers).

“My memories with Rangers weren’t very happy.”

Ferguson’s time at Ibrox came to an unceremonious end in 1969, when he was blamed for the opening goal in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic and never played for Rangers’ first-team again.

Ferguson believes that the speed with which he was dropped was down to the religion of his wife.

“I was completely bombed out, training on my own,” Ferguson added.

“I can only assume it was because of Cathy being a Catholic. I’m sure of it.”

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, which was directed by his son Jason, will be available on Amazon Prime in the UK and Ireland from May 29 while Universal Pictures International plan a theatrical run in the UK and Ireland from May 27.

